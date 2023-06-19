SC to hear ED's plea challenging TN minister Senthil Balaji's hospital transfer on June 21

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on June 21, a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Madras High Court order that permitted the shifting of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was under medical treatment at a city government hospital, to a private hospital for heart surgery and restricting his interrogation there.

Urging the bench to list the plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for ED submitted before the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant & MM Sundresh that the Madras HC allowed habeas corpus plea after ED arrested Balaji.

SG Mehta contended that Balaji was an influential minister. The High Court could not have entertained a habeas corpus petition against a lawful arrest and a court remand order, Mehta argued.

Aceeding to Mehta’s request, the bench said, “List it day after tomorrow.”

Madras High Court's June 15 order was passed by a bench of Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy while dealing with a plea filed by the minister's wife who had sought for declaring Balaji’s arrest as “illegal.”

While allowing Balaji's transfer from from the Omandurar government hospital to the private Kauvery hospital, the bench had said, “No question of enlarging him on bail. He shall continue to be in judicial custody. Since petitioner pleads he has a regular physician at the private Kauvery hospital in the city, his prayer for shifting him there from the government hospital can be granted. In matters of health, getting treatment in a hospital of one's choice can be allowed".

The HC had also allowed ED to constitute its own panel of doctors to examine the minister and visit him in the private hospital to take stock of his health condition. The court had clarified that the duration of Balaji’s hospital stay would be excluded while calculating the ED’s plea for custodial interrogation.

Tamil Nadu Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister Balaji was arrested on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the ED initiated questioning over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as the Transport Minister during the government of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazkhagam (AIADMK) from 2011-2015.

