Madras HC gives nod for shifting Senthil Balaji to Kauvery Hospital for heart surgery 

However, the ED opposed the move saying the doctors from another hospital can be allowed to visit Omandurar multi-speciality govt hospital and treat him there.

Published: 15th June 2023 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed shifting Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji to Kauvery Hospital for heart surgery under judicial custody.

A division bench of justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on a habeas corpus petition filed by Meghala, wife of Senthil Balaji based on a medical report furnished by a medical team of Omandurar multi-speciality govt hospital and the ESI hospital. The doctors said Senthil was in need of immediate medical attention. 

The Bench also noted that the minister has already been consulting the doctors at the private hospital.

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the move saying a fair report on his health conditions will be made by an independent team of doctors drawn from AIIMS- Delhi because the team from ESI Hospital had differed in its opinion after examining him on Wednesday.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan, appearing for ED, said Senthil Balaji's vitals were in good condition when a general checkup was held before arresting him. However, later he complained of chest pain leading to further examination. Senthil was arrested on June 14 by officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a money-laundering case.

ALSO READ | Human Rights body member meets Senthil Balaji, AIADMK objects to it

Instead of shifting him to the private hospital, the doctors from the hospital can be allowed to visit Omandurar multi-speciality govt hospital and treat him there, he stressed.

Replying to queries of the bench, Sundaresan said that the ED case was booked in 2021 following the registration of FIRs by Chennai City police on the cash for jobs complaints.

Senior counsel NR Elango, representing Senthil Balaji, submitted before the court that the minister requires a coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), a heart bypass surgery. as three blocks were diagnosed in his heart. The court shall allow him to be shifted to the Cauvery hospital for performing surgery under judicial custody, he prayed for.

Elango quoted a recent judgment of the Supreme Court allowing a person held by ED to take treatment at a hospital of his own choice at his expense.

ALSO READ | Don’t provoke DMK, you can’t withstand the repercussions, TN CM Stalin warns BJP 

