Human Rights body member meets Senthil Balaji, AIADMK objects to it   

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission Member V Kannadasan on Thursday called on Minister V Senthil Balaji at the government multi-super-speciality hospital in Omandurar estate.

Talking to reporters after meeting Senthil Balaji in the hospital, Kannadasan said, “Balaji told me that the ED officials ill-treated him and that he was pulled to the floor during interrogation, and due to this, he suffered injuries in the head. Balaji also said he had three blockages in his heart and that he could not speak much.

Kannadasan said the minister had named certain officials who ill-treated him during interrogation.

However, the AIADMK objected to Kannadasan’s meeting with Balaji since the former was a DMK spokesperson.

Asked what prompted the State Human Rights Commission to visit the ailing Minister, Kannadasan said the commission had received complaints of human rights violations during the interrogation and he came to enquire about it. He said the commission would further inquire about the complaints on Friday and take a decision.



Responding to a question, Kannadasan said despite Balaji cooperating with the interrogation, he was ill-treated by the ED officials and that the ED officials had assaulted him.



Meanwhile, IS Inbadurai, advocate and AIADMK functionary, objected to Kannadasan calling on Senthil Balaji. The ongoing developments in the state have raised suspicions as to whether the rule of law prevails here. The state government administration is functioning in a way that would cause a confrontation with the central government.



"Kannadasan meeting Balaji is unfair since the former was a staunch member of the DMK and took part in the television debates on behalf of the DMK. You can’t be the judge on a case against you,” Inbadurai told reporters here.



The AIADMK advocate said the report to be submitted by Kannadasan should not be accepted. Governor RN Ravi should intervene in this matter and take a decision. “There is a directive from the SC to the CBCID to investigate a case pending against Senthil Balaji. But the chief minister who holds the home portfolio meets Senthil Balaji. “How can one expect justice in the case?”, Inbadurai asked.



Meanwhile, Minister PK Sekarbabu was denied permission to meet Balaji at the hospital. Sekarbabu told reporters that since Balaji was under judicial custody, officials allowed only family members to meet the minister.



