Home Nation

Uttarakhand to raise marriageable age of girls under UCC

The final report of the draft will be submitted by the committee to the government within the next fortnight.

Published: 19th June 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  In Uttarakhand, the marriageable age of girls is likely to be increased whereas an in-depth study is being undertaken to ban traditions like ‘halala’ and ‘iddat’. Both these issues are being seriously considered by the expert committee drafting the Uniform Civil Code in the state. 

The final report of the draft will be submitted by the committee to the government within the next fortnight. A senior member of the Uniform Civil Code drafting committee and former IAS Shatrughan Singh told this newspaper, “The committee has also received suggestions that in case of death of an employed son, his parents are eligible for compensation apart from his wife.  Even if the wife re-marries, then also they should have a share in the compensation received on the death of the husband.”

“In such a case, if the wife dies, her parents have no support, and then the responsibility of their maintenance should be with the husband. The committee is also brainstorming on all these suggestions,” said Shatrughan Singh. 

Speaking to this newspaper, ‘Shahar Qazi’ Mohammad Ahmed Qasmi strongly objected to the suggestions saying, “No one has the right to interfere in Quran Sharif, similarly no one has the right to interfere in ‘iddat’ and ‘halala’.”

“The reason behind the ‘observation’ of the ‘Iddat’ period is to find out whether the woman is pregnant or not and accept the certainty of paternity, the Uttarakhand government, central government or any authority has no right to interfere in this sensitive decision related to Shariat and culture of Muslim society”, Qasmi added.  

“There is no acceptance in many Muslim countries on a controversial issue like ‘halala’, its end is in the interest of the society,” BJP spokesperson Ravinder Kumar said.

UCC suggestions

  • Ban on polygamy in the state
  • Live-in relationship to be declared and parents informed 
  • Girls to get equal share in ancestral property
  • Adoption for all
  • Equal grounds for divorce should apply to both husband and wife
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code UCC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp