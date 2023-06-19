War of words erupts between Congress, BJP leaders after Gita Press wins Gandhi Peace Prize

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Centre's decision to award the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 to the Gorakhpur-based Gita Press has led to a war of words between Congress and BJP leaders.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called the decision a travesty. He said it is like awarding the likes of Savarkar and Godse, who actually opposed Gandhi's ideologies.

Taking to Twitter, he referred to a book published in 2015 and said that it unearths the stormy relations that the Gita Press had with the Mahatma.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the… pic.twitter.com/PqoOXa90e6 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 18, 2023

On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Culture announced that the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred to the Gorakhpur-based Gita Press for its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods".

The ministry said that a jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unanimously selected Gita Press for the prize.

After news of the Gita Press winning the Gandhi Peace Prize was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated it on the achievement.

"I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people," he said in a tweet.

I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people. @GitaPress https://t.co/B9DmkE9AvS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2023

Amid the political row over the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Gita Press.

"If India's glorious ancient Sanatan culture and base texts can be read easily today, Gita Press has an incomparable contribution to this," he tweeted.

भारत की गौरवशाली प्राचीन सनातन संस्कृति और आधार ग्रंथों को अगर आज सुलभता से पढ़ा जा सकता है तो इसमें गीता प्रेस का अतुलनीय योगदान है। 100 वर्षों से अधिक समय से गीता प्रेस रामचरित मानस से लेकर श्रीमद्भगवद्गीता जैसे कई पवित्र ग्रंथों को नि:स्वार्थ भाव से जन-जन तक पहुँचाने का अद्भुत… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2023

He also tweeted that Gita Press getting the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 is an honour for the "Bhagirath" works being done by them.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a sharp attack on the grand old party.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote: "With the win in Karnataka, Congress has now openly unleashed a war against India's civilisational values and rich legacy, be it in the form of the repeal of anti-conversion law or criticism against Gita Press. People of India will resist this aggression and reassert our civilisation values with equal aggression."

Reacting to the Congress' criticism of the decision to award the peace prize to the Gita Press, BJP MP and senior leader Ravishankar Prasad said, "...What can be expected from Congress that created hurdles on the path to the construction of Ram Temple? The one that opposes triple talaq...What can be more shameful than their comment on the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press?"

#WATCH | On Congress' criticism of Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 conferred on Gita Press, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "...What can be expected from Congress that created hurdles on the path to the construction of Ram Temple? The one that opposes triple talaq...What can be more… pic.twitter.com/ZJXhVJAK44 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

(with inputs from IANS)

