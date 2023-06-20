Army joins drill sponsored by US in Mongolia

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian Army contingent is participating in the multinational peacekeeping joint exercise ‘Ex Khaan Quest 2023’ beginning in Mongolia on Monday. The exercise features participation from military contingents and observers from over 20 countries.

India has announced a gift of a warship to Vietnam, which is another milestone in the rising strategic relationship in the Indo-Pacific region. The Ministry of Defence said Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh inaugurated the exercise in a ceremony held in that country. The exercise is co-sponsored by Mongolian Armed Forces and United States Army Pacific Command.”

The Indian Army is represented by a contingent from the Garhwal Rifles. The 14-day exercise is aimed at enhancing the interoperability of the participating nations, sharing experience and training the uniformed personnel for the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

The exercise will prepare participants for future UN Peacekeeping missions, develop peace operations capabilities and enhance military readiness. The exercise includes command post exercise, field training exercises, combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations.

Calling the exercise as significant, retired major general Sudhakar Jee said, “For India, Mongolia is an important strategic partner with regards to China, Asia Pacific and multilateral forums.” “The military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and participating countries, especially with the Mongolian Armed Forces, which will enhance bilateral relations between the two countries,” the Ministry of Defence said.

