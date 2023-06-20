Home Nation

Five years after Central rule, no clarity on J&K poll schedule

In a sarcastic tweet, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday said democracy in India ends where Jammu and Kashmir begins.

Published: 20th June 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Omar Abdullah highlighted the importance of dissent in a democratic society at the ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has completed five years under direct central rule, but there is still no clarity on when the Assembly polls would be held in the Union Territory, said former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah adding that “democracy ends where Jammu and Kashmir begins”. 

“Democracy is in our veins, it is in our culture’; ‘India is the mother of democracy’; ‘India is the temple of democracy’. Great sounding words that the international community lap up & regurgitate ad-nauseam. Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir completed 5 years under central rule today. Democracy ends where J&K begins,” tweeted Abdullah. 

Jammu & Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and its special status was abrogated by the Centre on August 5, 2019. The state is hence being governed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. J&K has been under direct central rule since the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti on June 19, 2018, after BJP withdrew support to the government citing security concerns.  

It is the second longest spell of direct central rule in J&K. Earlier, J&K remained under 81 months of central (governor’s/president’s rule) from January 19, 1990, to October 9, 1996, when militancy was at its peak. After the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition government, the Governor’s rule had to be imposed in J&K for six months before the imposition of the President’s rule under Article 92 of the J&K Constitution.

On November 21, then J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly after PDP supported by Congress and NC staked a claim on government formation and a two-member Peoples Conference on government formation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J&K Central rule Omar Abdullah
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp