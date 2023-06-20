Jalpaiguri: 3 aunts of Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakrabarty  battle for same seat

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three relatives of Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakrabarty have joined the rural poll bandwagon in Jalpaiguri district. Curiously, the three are pitted against each other representing bitter political rivals, TMC and CPM and Congress.

Though the TMC is hitting out at the opposition for allegedly maligning the ruling party for inciting violence, Mimi, the MP from Jadavpur, wished her three aunts “best of luck”. The TMC, on its part, says the candidature of the three women of a family is an example of “democracy for all” in the state.

In the Chakrabarty family, the three sisters-in-law Punam, Porna and Kanta will contest each other. Punam and Porna are candidates for TMC and CPM respectively. Kanta is a Congress candidate.

“Political battle has nothing to do with our family relationship. We leave the electoral battle outside before entering home,” said Punam. The three homemakers are candidates of Kharia panchayat in Jalpaiguri Sadar block.

KOLKATA: Three relatives of Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakrabarty have joined the rural poll bandwagon in Jalpaiguri district. Curiously, the three are pitted against each other representing bitter political rivals, TMC and CPM and Congress. Though the TMC is hitting out at the opposition for allegedly maligning the ruling party for inciting violence, Mimi, the MP from Jadavpur, wished her three aunts “best of luck”. The TMC, on its part, says the candidature of the three women of a family is an example of “democracy for all” in the state. In the Chakrabarty family, the three sisters-in-law Punam, Porna and Kanta will contest each other. Punam and Porna are candidates for TMC and CPM respectively. Kanta is a Congress candidate. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); “Political battle has nothing to do with our family relationship. We leave the electoral battle outside before entering home,” said Punam. The three homemakers are candidates of Kharia panchayat in Jalpaiguri Sadar block.