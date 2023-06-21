Home Nation

Manipur High Court admits plea on ST status for Meiteis

Published: 21st June 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur High Court

Manipur High Court (Photo | UNI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  THE Manipur High Court has admitted a review petition seeking modification of its March 27 order that directed the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. The court order triggered ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in the state. 

A bench of Acting Chief Justice M V Muralidaran, who authored the March 27 order, admitted the petition filed by the Meitei Tribes Union (MTU) and issued notices to the Centre and the state government. In the March 27 order, the HC had directed the state government to “consider the case of the petitioners for inclusion of the Metei/Meitei community in the ST list, expeditiously, preferably within a period four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order…”. 

The MTU sought modification of this part of the order as the state government is not authorised to grant ST status. The review petition will be heard again on July 5.
 

