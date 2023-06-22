Home Nation

77 newly-appointed government school teachers who faked disability booked for forgery in MP

As many as 755 differently-abled candidates were selected. Surprisingly out of these, 450-odd selected candidates hailed from Morena district.

Published: 22nd June 2023 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

PwD Candidates; Persons with Disability

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | AMIT BANDRE)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 77 newly-appointed state government school teachers have been booked by the police in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly getting jobs under the disabled category with the aid of fake disability certificates.

The Karamchari Chayan Mandal (State Staff Selection Board) had conducted the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for 18,000 primary teachers posts. Out of these, over 1000 posts were reserved for differently-abled candidates. Based on the results, as many as 755 differently-abled candidates were selected. Surprisingly from these 755, 450-odd selected candidates hailed from Morena district.

The matter was reported to the state government by the Rajya Divyang Sangh leader Hemant Kushwah, who alleged that candidates who weren't differently-abled had managed to get jobs reserved for differently-abled teachers using fake certificates.

The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) instructed the Morena district collector Ankit Asthana to get the matter probed.

ALSO READ | Six-month-old dies in Madhya Pradesh as ambulance arrives three hours late

"We were sent a list of 257 suspected certificates by the DPI, after which the matter was probed. The probe revealed that at least 77 certificates were forged, following which the district education officer (DEO) has lodged an FIR lodged against the 77 candidates," collector Asthana said.

Confirming the development, Morena Kotwali in-charge Yogendra Singh said, "Based on the complaint by the DEO AK Pathak, a case has been registered against the 77 candidates, who are posted as government teachers in different parts of the state. Subsequent police investigations are underway."

As per informed sources, most of these teachers (who allegedly got selected with the help of fake certificates) are certified as speech and hearing impaired. Around 40% of them hail from a particular upper caste.

Meanwhile, as per sources at the state Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) in Bhopal, plans are afoot to conduct the medical examination of all school teachers appointed in the state government schools under the disabled category from 2018.

