Covid centre scam: ED raids bizman close to Uddhav, Raut

The ED carried out searches at premises of Suraj Chavan, secretary of Yuva Shiv Sena (UBT) and close aide of Aditya Thackeray.

Published: 22nd June 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with a money-laundering case related to the alleged Covid centres scam against businessman Sujit Patkar, believed to be a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut, said an official.

The ED carried out searches at the premises of Suraj Chavan, secretary of Yuva Shiv Sena (UBT) and close aide of Aditya Thackeray. Besides, the raids were underway on the premises of IAS Sanjeev Jaiswal whose role is also being scrutinised in the allotment of Jumbo Covid centres during the pandemic.

According to the complaint, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had allotted the Covid centre development contract to Sujit Patkar and his partners in Mumbai and Pune, for which Patkar allegedly forged documents. Even without prior experience in running the hospitals, the contracts were given to them.

During the ED raids at Patkar’s home, officials found a document of agreement, which Patkar had signed with the BMC, for managing Covid field hospitals. For this, Patkar had also received `38 crore into his company’s account.

It was alleged that after receiving the BMC contract through his unregistered company, Patkar handed over the work to a doctor and signed an agreement for managing the field hospitals in the company’s name. 
Amey Ghole, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader said that earlier when he was in Shiv Sena (UBT) that he complained to Suraj Chavan who is a clerk but manages everything in the party. 

