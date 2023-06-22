Home Nation

Three injured as bomb-laden SUV explodes in violence-hit Manipur

Official sources said the injured, who are aged 18, 7 and 5 years, were rushed to a local hospital. 

Published: 22nd June 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur violence

Representational image of Manipur violence. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Three persons, including two minors, were injured when a suspected IED, planted inside an SUV, exploded in restive Manipur on Wednesday evening. The explosion occurred around 7.15 pm at a place between Moirang and Kwakta in the Bishnupur district of the Imphal valley.

Official sources said the injured, who are aged 18, 7 and 5 years, were rushed to a local hospital. Later, one was shifted to a hospital in Imphal, some 50km away. His condition was stated to be critical. Eyewitnesses claimed that they had seen the driver parking the car (Scorpio) on a culvert and leaving the site. They said there was none else in the car. Kwakta is a Muslim-majority place.

The Kuki-majority Churachandpur district border is less than 5km away. The explosion occurred a day after two incidents of “speculative” firing were reported – one from a place 2km north of Sugnu bordering Kakching and Churachandpur districts, and another from Kangchup on the border of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts. Nobody was killed or injured.

The personnel of Assam Rifles went to the sites and stopped the firing. Meanwhile, Army personnel demolished bunkers erected by miscreants at Leimakhong near the border of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts. Over 1,500 students from the violence-hit state were being enrolled in government schools of adjoining Mizoram.

Mizoram Education Director Lalsangliana said that the children would be given free admission. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that altogether 11,785 displaced citizens of Manipur were taking shelter in his state. Mizos and Kukis share the same ancestry, culture and tradition. The violence in Manipur broke out on May 3 after a tribal solidarity march, which was organised by a students’ body to oppose the move for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Shah calls all-party meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting on June 24 in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur, which has witnessed sporadic violence since May 3. The announcement came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the home minister in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. Sarma is also the convenor of the NDA’s North-East Democratic Alliance.

