Centre releases guidelines for agri waste-based utensils

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While wooden cutlery and paper plates are slowly replacing plastic in daily life, these are prone to non-uniformity and quality compromise in their manufacture and supply. In this context, the government has developed comprehensive standards and specifications to help producers and consumers contribute to environmental safety, conservation of natural resources and promotion of a circular economy.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has published IS 18267: 2023 on ‘Food Serving Utensils Made from Agri By-Products – Specification’, which will lay down norms to make disposable utensils free from harmful additives.

The standards delineate various aspects such as raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and performance and hygiene requirements for the production of such utensils. It also recommends appropriate parts of plants to be used and lays down manufacturing techniques such as hot pressing, cold pressing, moulding and stitching.

This move is expected to have a far-reaching impact on India’s fight against plastic. The country has already banned single-use plastic in 2021. There is a growing demand for more sustainable ways to replace non-renewable raw materials such as petroleum-based polymers with bio-materials. This demand has turned disposable tableware into a billion-dollar industry.

“The market size of disposable plates was valued at USD 4.26 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.73 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.94% from 2021 to 2028,” said Smitha G Nair, director, BIS.

In India, numerous large-scale and MSME-level manufacturers are actively contributing to producing biodegradable cutlery as it is available at throwaway prices and in large quantities. The demand for these products is consistently rising, leading to a steady growth in the number of manufacturers involved in their production.

The major component for manufacturing tableware wooden cutlery is agricultural waste, which while being burnt, causes a significant negative impact on the environment. For instance, Delhi and the national capital region face thick smog around October-November every year when farmers burn it. This causes serious pollution and health problems in the national capital.

Move to cut plastic pollution

IS 1 8267:2023 for wooden tableware will have a far-reaching impact on controlling plastic pollution

The standards will lay down guidelines for manufacturers to keep products free from harmful additives, ensuring consumer well-being

The billion-dollar market will provide economic opportunities to farmers, MSMEs and support sustainable living

It will give a way out from air pollution caused by the burning of agricultural by-products

NEW DELHI: While wooden cutlery and paper plates are slowly replacing plastic in daily life, these are prone to non-uniformity and quality compromise in their manufacture and supply. In this context, the government has developed comprehensive standards and specifications to help producers and consumers contribute to environmental safety, conservation of natural resources and promotion of a circular economy. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has published IS 18267: 2023 on ‘Food Serving Utensils Made from Agri By-Products – Specification’, which will lay down norms to make disposable utensils free from harmful additives. The standards delineate various aspects such as raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and performance and hygiene requirements for the production of such utensils. It also recommends appropriate parts of plants to be used and lays down manufacturing techniques such as hot pressing, cold pressing, moulding and stitching.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This move is expected to have a far-reaching impact on India’s fight against plastic. The country has already banned single-use plastic in 2021. There is a growing demand for more sustainable ways to replace non-renewable raw materials such as petroleum-based polymers with bio-materials. This demand has turned disposable tableware into a billion-dollar industry. “The market size of disposable plates was valued at USD 4.26 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.73 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.94% from 2021 to 2028,” said Smitha G Nair, director, BIS. In India, numerous large-scale and MSME-level manufacturers are actively contributing to producing biodegradable cutlery as it is available at throwaway prices and in large quantities. The demand for these products is consistently rising, leading to a steady growth in the number of manufacturers involved in their production. The major component for manufacturing tableware wooden cutlery is agricultural waste, which while being burnt, causes a significant negative impact on the environment. For instance, Delhi and the national capital region face thick smog around October-November every year when farmers burn it. This causes serious pollution and health problems in the national capital. Move to cut plastic pollution IS 1 8267:2023 for wooden tableware will have a far-reaching impact on controlling plastic pollution The standards will lay down guidelines for manufacturers to keep products free from harmful additives, ensuring consumer well-being The billion-dollar market will provide economic opportunities to farmers, MSMEs and support sustainable living It will give a way out from air pollution caused by the burning of agricultural by-products