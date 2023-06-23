Home Nation

None can insist on hijab if school uniform doesn’t allow it: Law panel chief

The main argument of the Muslim girl students was that wearing hijab is a part of essential religious practice of Islam.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

HIjab

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Ritu Raj Awasthi, the 22nd Law Commission Chairman, recently told a media outlet the Karnataka High Court had ruled that one cannot insist on wearing hijab if the school uniform does not allow it. Awasthi was a part of the Karnataka HC bench that upheld the controversial government order last year banning students from wearing hijab in educational institutions of the state.

The main argument of the Muslim girl students was that wearing a hijab is a part of the essential religious practice of Islam. “We said that if the uniform of a school does not allow hijab, you cannot insist on it. We looked at the history and the context of the introduction of uniforms in detail. We found that if you wear an attire different from the uniform, you identify that group as being different from others and it beats the point of uniform,” he said.

“Therefore, you cannot insist on wearing something that gives you a separate identity as it will fail the purpose of a uniform, the purpose of which is uniformity,” he said. Awasthi refused to comment on the views put forth by SC judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia who opined that the HC had not examined the manner in which hijab was against public order or morality, the judge said, while delivering the verdict did not feel any pressure.

In the same interview, the former judge spoke on the recent report by the Law Commission that recommended the retention of 153-year-old colonial law on sedition in India. He said the recommendations were made by the Commission on three points: the Commission first attempted to adopt the rationale presented by the SC in the Kedarnath ruling, second it suggested a procedural safeguard to avoid its misuse and third, “a large gap of up to three years or life imprisonment” was “unreasonable.”

Recommendations
The Law Commission had made recommendations on three points: one, it first attempted to adopt the rationale presented by the SC in the Kedarnath ruling, second, it suggested a procedural safeguard to avoid its misuse and third, “a large gap of up to three years or life imprisonment” was “unreasonable.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hijab  school uniform educational institutions
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp