There will be no polls in future if this 'dictatorial' govt returns: Mamata Banerjee at Opposition meet

By PTI

There will be no more elections in future if this "dictatorial" government returns, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee warned on Friday while asserting that leaders of all non-BJP parties have decided to unitedly fight the saffron party in 2024.

"If this dictatorial government returns this time, there will be no elections in future," she said at a press conference.

"We are united, we will fight unitedly. Do not call us the opposition, we are patriotic and we love 'Bharat Mata'. We also feel the pain when Manipur burns. The BJP is running a government dictatorially," Banerjee asserted.

The TMC supremo said the first meeting of opposition leaders was organised in Patna as "whatever starts from Patna, takes the shape of the public movement".

"We resolve that we all are united and will fight unitedly against the BJP," she said and added that "the BJP wants to change history, but we will ensure history is saved".

Banerjee, who was accompanied by TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party leaders, said at the press conference that "it was a good meeting" where several chief ministers had come.

She termed the 'atrocities' committed by the BJP government as "terrible" and said the regime is targeting opposition leaders who speak up against them.

"The ED, CBI and other agencies are put behind opposition leaders like 'chhupa rustom'. They file cases against the opposition leaders who speak against them. This should not happen. They do not bother about unemployment, common people, atrocities committed against Dalits, women, or the economy which is being destroyed," she alleged.

The West Bengal chief minister reiterated that the BJP government at the Centre is behaving like a dictator and "we will have to fight together and oppose the 'kala kanoon' (black law)", an oblique reference to the Delhi ordinance for which AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is seeking the support of all parties.

