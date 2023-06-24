Home Nation

India, US partnership amongst most consequential in the world: Biden

Economic ties between the two nations have doubled over the past decade to more than $191 billion supporting many jobs in the US, Joe Biden said. 

Published: 24th June 2023 08:01 AM

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

WASHINGTON: India, US partnership is amongst the most consequential in the world, that is stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history, said US President Joe Biden.

"PM Modi and I have met many times over the past few years, most recently in Hiroshima at the G7 Summit.  And each time, I was struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Together, we’re unlocking a shared future of what I believe to be unlimited potential,’’ President Biden said before he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint press conference in Washington DC on Thursday.

President Biden said that the two countries were collaborating on nearly every human endeavour. Economic ties between the two nations have doubled over the past decade to more than $191 billion supporting many jobs in the US.

Meanwhile, responding to a question by a Wall Street Journal journalist, alleging human rights violations by targeting religious minorities and upholding freedom of speech, PM Modi said that India was a democracy and its constitution is made and the entire country runs on that — our constitution and government. 

"We have always proved that democracy can deliver.  And when I say deliver, this is regardless of caste, creed, religion, or gender.  There’s absolutely no space for discrimination. And when you talk of democracy, if there are no human values and there is no humanity, there are no human rights, then it’s not a democracy,’’ said PM Modi.

Talking about climate change, as it's an existential threat to humanity, President Biden said that the US had made enormous progress as they had moved towards renewables.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said that for India climate is an article of faith and Indians do not believe in the exploitation of nature.

"On the basis of these values, we are not only doing things for ourselves but are taking some global initiatives, as well. India has fulfilled all promises we made in Paris. Not just that, in the area of solar energy, in Glasgow, we had set ourselves a target to achieve 500 gigawatts of renewable energy.  By 2030, we have set ourselves a target to make Indian railways net zero,’’ said PM Modi.

