The US has become one of India’s most important defence partners: PM Modi

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

WASHINGTON: The United States has become one of India’s most important defence partners, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We were strangers in defence cooperation at the turn of the century. Now, the US has become one of our most important defence partners. Today India and the US are working together, in space and in the seas, in science and in semi-conductors, in start-ups and sustainability, in tech and in trade, in farming and finance, in art and artificial intelligence, in energy and education, in healthcare and humanitarian efforts,’’ said PM Modi while addressing the US Congress in Washington DC on Friday.

PM Modi said it was an honour to address the US Congress for the second time and expressed his gratitude on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. PM Modi gave his address in English, unlike earlier speeches during his US trip which were all in Hindi.

"When I speak about India’s approach to the world, the US occupies a special place. I know our relations are of great importance to all of you. Every Member of this Congress has a deep interest in it. When defence and aerospace in India grow, industries in the states of Washington, Arizona, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania thrive. When American companies grow, their research and development centres in India thrive. When Indians fly more, a single order for aircraft creates more than a million jobs in forty-four states in America,’’ said PM Modi.

PM Modi also said that when an American phone maker invests in India, it creates an entire ecosystem of jobs and opportunities in both countries. He said when an American phone maker invests in India, it creates an entire ecosystem of jobs and opportunities, in both countries. When India and the US work together on semiconductors and critical minerals, it helps the world in making supply chains more diverse, resilient and reliable, he added.

"The scope of our cooperation is endless, The potential of our synergies is limitless, and, the chemistry in our relations is effortless,’’ he added.

PM Modi highlighted the role of Indian Americans and said with their hearts and minds, talent and skills, and their love for America and India, they have connected the two nations, unlocked doors and shown the potential of our partnership.

"Standing here, seven Junes ago, that’s the June when Hamilton swept all the awards, I said that the hesitations of history were behind us. Now, when our era is at a crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century. Through the long and winding road that we have travelled, we have met the test of friendship. A lot has changed since I came here seven summers ago. But a lot has remained the same – like our commitment to deepen the friendship between India and the United States. In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI – Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI – America and India,’’ PM Modi added.

Talking about democracy, PM Modi said that the beauty of democracy is the constant connection with the people, listening to them, and feeling their pulse.

"Democracy is one of our sacred and shared values. It has evolved over a long time, and taken various forms and systems. Throughout history, however, one thing has been clear. Democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity. India is the Mother of Democracy,’’ he added.

India, PM Modi said, has over 2500 political parties and there are about 20 different parties governing various states of India.

"We have twenty-two official languages and thousands of dialects, and yet, we speak in one voice. Every hundred miles, our cuisine changes. From Dosa to Aloo Prantha and from Srikhand to Sandesh. We enjoy all of these. We are home to all faiths in the world, and we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life,’’ he added.

