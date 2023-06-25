Armed UAV deal with the US pending, speculative media reports can impact adversely: MoD

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much talked about MQ-9B armed drones deal with the US is in process and “best price” will be negotiated once policy approval of the US Government is received, said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday. Meanwhile, the speculative media reports can have an adverse impact on the acquisition process, added the MoD.

The MOD said, “The procurement is in progress and would be completed as per the laid down procedure.”

Meanwhile, some speculative reports emerged in sections of social media referring to the price and other terms of purchase, MoD pointed out, adding that these reports are uncalled for and can adversely impact the acquisition process.

These reports “have ulterior motives and aimed at derailing the due acquisition process. Price and other terms and conditions of the purchase are yet to be finalised and subject to negotiations.” MoD said

MoD requested all “not to spread fake news/ misinformation which can have a serious impact on the morale of the Armed Forces and adversely impact the acquisition process.”

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), on June 15, 2023, accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for acquisition of 31 MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for Tri-Services from the USA through Foreign Military Sale (FMS) route.

The DAC is the top government body for approval of capital procurement for the Military.

The AoN included the number of UAVs to be procured along with associated equipment. AoN means the government has accepted the need for the equipment and is the first step towards initiation of the procurement process.

The AoN noted the estimated cost of 3,072 million US dollars provided by the US Government. However, price will be negotiated once policy approval of the US Government is received.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) will compare the acquisition cost with the best price offered by General Atomics (GA) to other countries. Of the 31 MQ-9B for procurement 15 will go to the Indian Navy and rest 16 will be divided eight each between Army and Air Force.

This deal is being done under the Foreign Military Sales route which is the US Government’s program for transferring defense articles, services, and training to our international partners and international organizations.

Under the FMS route, a Letter of Request (LOR) would be sent to the US Government where Tri-services requirements, details of equipment and terms of the procurement would be included.

Based on LOR, the US Government and MoD will finalise the Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) where details of equipment and terms of the procurement would be negotiated and finalised in accordance with the FMS program and the price and terms offered by the US Government and GA to other countries.

The drones have high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) and can be armed with missiles. They can operate for around 30 hours in all weather conditions.

The overall deal is expected to cost around USD 3.5 billion with the drones and associated support services, once acquired, enabling the strengthening of surveillance capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and deep into the Indian Ocean.

India is operating two Predator drones which were hired on lease. Those have been in use by the Navy to keep track of activities in the Indian Ocean region.



NEW DELHI: The much talked about MQ-9B armed drones deal with the US is in process and “best price” will be negotiated once policy approval of the US Government is received, said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday. Meanwhile, the speculative media reports can have an adverse impact on the acquisition process, added the MoD. The MOD said, “The procurement is in progress and would be completed as per the laid down procedure.” Meanwhile, some speculative reports emerged in sections of social media referring to the price and other terms of purchase, MoD pointed out, adding that these reports are uncalled for and can adversely impact the acquisition process.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These reports “have ulterior motives and aimed at derailing the due acquisition process. Price and other terms and conditions of the purchase are yet to be finalised and subject to negotiations.” MoD said MoD requested all “not to spread fake news/ misinformation which can have a serious impact on the morale of the Armed Forces and adversely impact the acquisition process.” The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), on June 15, 2023, accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for acquisition of 31 MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for Tri-Services from the USA through Foreign Military Sale (FMS) route. The DAC is the top government body for approval of capital procurement for the Military. The AoN included the number of UAVs to be procured along with associated equipment. AoN means the government has accepted the need for the equipment and is the first step towards initiation of the procurement process. The AoN noted the estimated cost of 3,072 million US dollars provided by the US Government. However, price will be negotiated once policy approval of the US Government is received. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) will compare the acquisition cost with the best price offered by General Atomics (GA) to other countries. Of the 31 MQ-9B for procurement 15 will go to the Indian Navy and rest 16 will be divided eight each between Army and Air Force. This deal is being done under the Foreign Military Sales route which is the US Government’s program for transferring defense articles, services, and training to our international partners and international organizations. Under the FMS route, a Letter of Request (LOR) would be sent to the US Government where Tri-services requirements, details of equipment and terms of the procurement would be included. Based on LOR, the US Government and MoD will finalise the Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) where details of equipment and terms of the procurement would be negotiated and finalised in accordance with the FMS program and the price and terms offered by the US Government and GA to other countries. The drones have high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) and can be armed with missiles. They can operate for around 30 hours in all weather conditions. The overall deal is expected to cost around USD 3.5 billion with the drones and associated support services, once acquired, enabling the strengthening of surveillance capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and deep into the Indian Ocean. India is operating two Predator drones which were hired on lease. Those have been in use by the Navy to keep track of activities in the Indian Ocean region.