Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station

The incident took place near exit gate number 1 of the station where a few wires were protruding out from the electric pole.

Published: 25th June 2023 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 12:38 AM

Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of east Delhi's Preet Vihar, was electrocuted at New Delhi Railway Station. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old woman was on Sunday electrocuted at the New Delhi Railway Station after she inadvertently touched an electric pole while trying to walk through a waterlogged road.

The woman, identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of east Delhi's Preet Vihar, had arrived at the Railway Station with her sister and three children to board a train to Chandigarh. The incident took place near exit gate number 1 of the station where a few wires were protruding out from the electric pole. She is survived by her husband and two minor children

A senior Delhi Police official said that Sakshi and her sister were walking towards the station in the rain when she accidentally fell on the pole and came in contact with the exposed wires as a result of which she was electrocuted.

 “The police team led by ASI Gaikwad reached the spot and took her to Lady Hardinge Hospital along with Ahuja’s sister Madhvi Chopra where doctors declared her dead. The body was shifted to a mortuary. After this, Chopra filed a complaint alleging negligence by authorities,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Apoorva Gupta.

The father of the deceased woman, Lokesh Chopra, said he was in the parking area when he received information that his daughter had died due to electrocution. "This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority," Chopra said.

The deceased woman's sister has subsequently filed a complaint with the police alleging negligence by the authorities, based on which, the police registered a case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons and have begun probing the matter.

Meanwhile, a team from Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini examined the spot for any crucial evidence.
 

