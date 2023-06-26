Home Nation

Himachal flash floods: Commuters stranded as highway blocked 

National Highway-21, which connects Chandigarh with Manali, is expected to reopen for traffic in seven-eight hours, Mandi administration officials said. 

Commuters wait for the clearing of blocked Chandigarh-Manali highway following a landslide triggered by floods in Himachal Pradesh, in Mandi district, Monday, Jun 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By PTI

SHIMLA/MANDI: Hundreds of commuters were stranded near Aut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides, officials said on Monday.

Flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour and the commuters have been stranded since Sunday evening.

Officials of the Mandi administration said restoration work is underway and explosives are being used to blast heavy boulders blocking roads on the stretch.

The commuters have been advised not to move towards Mandi until the road is opened, they added.

"We have been struck since last evening as the road is closed leading to a traffic jam and a large number of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the roads at Aut and six miles," said Prashant, one of the stranded commuters who was returning to Mandi town from Chandigarh.

Moderate to heavy rains have also lashed several parts of Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

Dharamshala in Kangra was the wettest with 106.6 mm of rain followed by Kataula at 74.5 mm, Gohar at 67 mm, Mandi at 56.4 mm, Poanta Sahib at 43 mm and Palampur at 32.2 mm.

The local MeT office has issued an alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on June 27 and 28 and thunderstorms coupled with lightning from June 27-29.

