Home Nation

It could be PDA vs NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

However, Opposition leaders are expected to suggest more names before their next meeting in Shimla next month, when a final decision will be taken on regarding the name.

Published: 26th June 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

The leaders during the joint press conference after the opposition parties' meeting, in Patna, Friday. (Photo | PTI)

The leaders during the joint press conference after the opposition parties' meeting, in Patna, Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  The coalition of Opposition parties formed to fight the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election could be named Patriotic Democratic Alliance (PDA), sources said on Sunday.   

The name was proposed by CPI general secretary D Raja during the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna on Friday. No other participants opposed the name proposed by Raja, Bihar Congress spokesperson Asit Nahti Tiwari said.

However, Opposition leaders are expected to suggest more names before their next meeting in Shimla next month, when a final decision will be taken on regarding the name.

In all, 32 leaders from 15 parties attended the meeting in Patna, convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during which Opposition parties resolved to take on the BJP unitedly, even as fissures emerged with the Aam Admi Party asserting that it would be difficult for it to be part of any such gathering in future till the Congress publicly supports it on the ordinance issue.

Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi accused the state government of removing more than 100 hoardings erected by his party workers and intimidating them ahead of the grand conclave of Opposition leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDA PDA 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Opposition Unity Opposition Meet
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp