It could be PDA vs NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The coalition of Opposition parties formed to fight the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election could be named Patriotic Democratic Alliance (PDA), sources said on Sunday.

The name was proposed by CPI general secretary D Raja during the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna on Friday. No other participants opposed the name proposed by Raja, Bihar Congress spokesperson Asit Nahti Tiwari said.

However, Opposition leaders are expected to suggest more names before their next meeting in Shimla next month, when a final decision will be taken on regarding the name.

In all, 32 leaders from 15 parties attended the meeting in Patna, convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during which Opposition parties resolved to take on the BJP unitedly, even as fissures emerged with the Aam Admi Party asserting that it would be difficult for it to be part of any such gathering in future till the Congress publicly supports it on the ordinance issue.

Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi accused the state government of removing more than 100 hoardings erected by his party workers and intimidating them ahead of the grand conclave of Opposition leaders.

