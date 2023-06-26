Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Woman shot by 'BJP leader' in Jabalpur dies during treatment

MP Congress general secretary Saurabh Sharma claimed that the accused has in his Facebook profile referred to himself as a BJP leader.

By PTI

JABALPUR: A 26-year-old woman, who was shot at by a man in his office last week, died during treatment at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Monday, police said.

The incident had taken place when the woman had gone to meet the accused at his office on June 16, an official said.

Following the incident, the Congress had claimed that the accused was a BJP functionary, but the saffron party had refuted the claim.

The 26-year-old victim was undergoing treatment for the bullet injury at a hospital, where she died on Monday, Sanjeevni Nagar police station in-charge Kranti Barve said.

The accused was arrested on June 19 and was charged with attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act, and a country-made pistol used in the crime was seized, he said.

The police are in the process of adding more charges against the accused, the official said.

Meanwhile, MP Congress general secretary Saurabh Sharma claimed that the accused has in his Facebook profile referred to himself as a BJP leader.

The accused was an office-bearer of BJP's Gwarighat mandal and posted pictures with all top leaders on his Facebook account, he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the police tried to mislead initially that it was an accidental firing, but added the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of attempt to murder four days after the incident when the party raised the issue.

The BJP's city unit president Prabhat Sahu had earlier rubbished the Congress' claim stating that the accused is neither a member nor an office-bearer of the BJP.

A purported video also surfaced on social media in which the victim is heard naming the accused when reporters ask her about the incident.

