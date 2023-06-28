Home Nation

677 new petrol pumps to be set up in J&K, Ladakh

Published: 28th June 2023 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As thousands of new vehicles enter the roads every year in Jammu and Kashmir, India's BPCL and HPCL, the leading PSU Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), would be setting up 677 new petrol pumps in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories to cope up with the increase in demand of fuel.

An official said 643 new fuel stations would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. Of the 643 new petrol pumps, 342 would be set up in the Jammu region and 301 in Kashmir.

“In Ladakh, a total of 34 new fuel stations would be set up,” he said.

At present, Jammu and Kashmir has 646 fuel stations and Ladakh UT has 32 petrol pumps.

According to an Indian Oil official, the demand for retail sales of petrol and diesel is increasing over the years.

“With the country's economy experiencing significant development, the need for energy has increased manifold. As a result, OMCs are undertaking the expansion of their retail outlet network to cater to this rising demand. The expansion will cater to emerging markets such as urban areas, upcoming highways, agricultural pockets, rural, remote, and far-flung areas. This expansion aims to ensure that quality petroleum products are readily available to meet the agricultural demand of rural areas and serve the needs of people residing in remote regions”.

He said the expansion of the retail outlet network not only addresses the growing energy needs but also creates employment opportunities.

“Entrepreneurs are encouraged to seize this chance to associate with Fortune 500 companies and establish successful ventures in the retail outlet dealership sector. Due to economic development in the country, land has become scarce, costly and also opened up new opportunities for the landowners to utilize such land for alternate purposes, including the dealership of OMCs,” he said.

The Oil Marketing Companies have issued advertisements inviting applications from prospective candidates for setting up Petrol pumps. The OMCs have introduced user-friendly online applications and simplified application forms.

"While the availability of suitable land at the advertised location/stretch is crucial, applicants for SC/ST locations can still apply without land initially, but they are expected to offer land when called for. The selection process will involve a computerized draw of lots or bid opening conducted by an independent agency to enhance transparency,” the official said. "The detailed advertisement and Brochure is available on the website www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in”.

