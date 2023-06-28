All govt staff asked to take online safety course as cyber crime rises

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: WITH the digital platforms of various ministries and departments of the Central government reporting an overwhelming number of cyber attacks in the last few years, the Centre has now mandated its employees, including senior officials, to take a short online course on cyber security.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has introduced the initiative, Stay Safe in Cyber Space, for government employees. The ministry has also curated two more courses: one on yoga and two, on an orientation module of Mission LiFE.

The cyber safety course is on the government’s iGOT Karmayogi platform, aiming at a beneficial and useful impact on all government employees in their professional and personal lives. “With an objective to establish awareness on cyber safety at workplaces, it is felt that all government employees should attempt and complete this course,” said a senior official, adding that through the course, all methods of keeping websites, digital platforms and other password-driven digital modes of database and communication would be taught to the government employees.

The official said that an overwhelming number of employees and officials have the cyber safety course by June-end. According to official figures, the strength of Central government employees in various departments is around 34.45 lakh as on March 1, 2023, which is estimated to rise to 35.55 lakh by March 1, 2024. Around 29 Cabinet ministers, 47 ministers of state and three ministers with independent charges look after nearly 93 departments of the Central government.

Meanwhile, government data shows that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has tracked over 10,000 cyber attacks on various departments and ministries of both the Central and state governments in the last nine years, from 2014 to 2022. The CERT-In is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in the country.

Apart from the government websites, around 12,691 cyber attacks were carried out on government health institutions during the same period. Concerned about the hacking, the government has mandated various agencies to audit websites and has also taken a slew of measures for preventing data and cyber breaches.

NEW DELHI: WITH the digital platforms of various ministries and departments of the Central government reporting an overwhelming number of cyber attacks in the last few years, the Centre has now mandated its employees, including senior officials, to take a short online course on cyber security. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has introduced the initiative, Stay Safe in Cyber Space, for government employees. The ministry has also curated two more courses: one on yoga and two, on an orientation module of Mission LiFE. The cyber safety course is on the government’s iGOT Karmayogi platform, aiming at a beneficial and useful impact on all government employees in their professional and personal lives. “With an objective to establish awareness on cyber safety at workplaces, it is felt that all government employees should attempt and complete this course,” said a senior official, adding that through the course, all methods of keeping websites, digital platforms and other password-driven digital modes of database and communication would be taught to the government employees.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The official said that an overwhelming number of employees and officials have the cyber safety course by June-end. According to official figures, the strength of Central government employees in various departments is around 34.45 lakh as on March 1, 2023, which is estimated to rise to 35.55 lakh by March 1, 2024. Around 29 Cabinet ministers, 47 ministers of state and three ministers with independent charges look after nearly 93 departments of the Central government. Meanwhile, government data shows that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has tracked over 10,000 cyber attacks on various departments and ministries of both the Central and state governments in the last nine years, from 2014 to 2022. The CERT-In is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in the country. Apart from the government websites, around 12,691 cyber attacks were carried out on government health institutions during the same period. Concerned about the hacking, the government has mandated various agencies to audit websites and has also taken a slew of measures for preventing data and cyber breaches.