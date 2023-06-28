Modi makes big Uniform Civil Code pitch in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Virtually kicking off the BJP’s campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, he said: “It doesn’t work to have different sets of rules for different members of a family. The Constitution is clear about equal rights for all citizens. Even the Supreme Court has repeatedly asked for UCC, but vote bank-hungry people are opposing it.”

Modi also accused the Opposition of using the UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community. He also tore into the Opposition’s attempts to forge a joint front against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “The word guarantee is becoming popular nowadays. Some days ago, there was a photo op. All those in the frame collectively guarantee scams totalling Rs 20 lakh crore,” he alleged.

The country, he said, has to decide whether it wants to accept the guarantee of scams in 2024 or Modi’s guarantee of action against these scamsters. Saving themselves from action in corruption cases forms the common minimum programme of these parties, he quipped.

“There is no better place than Patna, where the politicians of these parties can get the experience of being in jail,” Modi sarcastically added. It’s up to the people to decide whether or not they want to vote for their own prosperity or for dynastic politicians like the Gandhis or Pawars or Abdullahs or Akhileshs or Chandrashekars. “If you want the good of your children and grandchildren then vote for the BJP,” he said.

Pep talk for BJP workers at the booth level

Narendra Modi addressed around 3,000 best booth-level workers of the BJP, from 501 Lok Sabha seats, at the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ event in Bhopal. The event was beamed live to workers of 10 lakh polling booths across the country

BHOPAL: Virtually kicking off the BJP’s campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters. Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, he said: “It doesn’t work to have different sets of rules for different members of a family. The Constitution is clear about equal rights for all citizens. Even the Supreme Court has repeatedly asked for UCC, but vote bank-hungry people are opposing it.” Modi also accused the Opposition of using the UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community. He also tore into the Opposition’s attempts to forge a joint front against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “The word guarantee is becoming popular nowadays. Some days ago, there was a photo op. All those in the frame collectively guarantee scams totalling Rs 20 lakh crore,” he alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The country, he said, has to decide whether it wants to accept the guarantee of scams in 2024 or Modi’s guarantee of action against these scamsters. Saving themselves from action in corruption cases forms the common minimum programme of these parties, he quipped. “There is no better place than Patna, where the politicians of these parties can get the experience of being in jail,” Modi sarcastically added. It’s up to the people to decide whether or not they want to vote for their own prosperity or for dynastic politicians like the Gandhis or Pawars or Abdullahs or Akhileshs or Chandrashekars. “If you want the good of your children and grandchildren then vote for the BJP,” he said. Pep talk for BJP workers at the booth level Narendra Modi addressed around 3,000 best booth-level workers of the BJP, from 501 Lok Sabha seats, at the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ event in Bhopal. The event was beamed live to workers of 10 lakh polling booths across the country