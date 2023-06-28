Narendra Modi's leadership has transformed India's global standing: Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: India was once considered weak and impoverished, now the country commands attention when it speaks. Modi's leadership has transformed India's global standing, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He was addressing a public rally in Balesar town of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Wednesday.

He claimed that India under the leadership of Modi has achieved remarkable progress.

Singh noted that India has surpassed many nations worldwide and currently ranks among the top five economies.

The Defence Minister also asserted that the BJP has been fulfilling all its poll promises. Whether it be the abolition of Article 370 or the construction of a grand Ram temple which is now nearly complete., all the promises are being fulfilled, he said.

Laying emphasis on India's age-old philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which considers the world as one family, Rajnath denounced attempts by some sections to communalize each and every issue.

The huge gathering was organised in the Shergarh Assembly constituency in Balesar dominated by Rajputs. The visit was an attempt to tap the Rajput votes as the BJP seeks to improve its prospects in the Marwar region of west Rajasthan. This is the political turf where CM Ashok Gehlot has dominated for the past three decades as Jodhpur is his hometown.

The public meeting was attended by prominent leaders including Jodhpur and Pali MP PP Chowdhary, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, and MLAs Suryakanta Vyas and Vasudev Devnani. Workers and leaders from the Shergarh Assembly Constituency in Jodhpur also participated in the event.

It is noteworthy that contrary to its tradition, the BJP has not yet declared a Chief Ministerial (CM) candidate for this election. In the past four elections, Vasundhara Raje has been the face of the party in Rajasthan, but this time, the party has taken a different approach. Sources indicate that the BJP intends to contest the election based on PM Modi's popularity. As a result, several party leaders are expected to visit the state in the coming days.

Continuing the series of BJP's prominent leaders addressing public gatherings, national president JP Nadda will hold a meeting in Bharatpur on June 29. BJP workers from the entire division have been called to attend this meeting. Nadda will also inaugurate the new party office building in Bharatpur and hold a meeting with district office bearers.

The next day, on Friday, Union Minister Amit Shah will also visit Rajasthan. He will address a big rally in Udaipur and then participate in a conclave in Jaipur where the BJP is likely to release a report card of the Modi government.

