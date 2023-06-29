Congress appoints TS Singh Deo as Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM ahead of polls

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Ahead of the Assembly polls, the Chhattisgarh health minister T S Singh Deo, who is seen as the rival of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, got elevated to Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday.

The Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday issued a statement on the approval for the appointment of Singh Deo as the deputy CM in the Chhattisgarh government. CM Baghel has congratulated Singh Deo and extended his good wishes.

Some months ago, Singh Deo, who kept his hopes alive on the reported “promise by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 2.5 years power-sharing formula over rotation of the CM post”, had then said that he will take the decision regarding his future after holding discussions with the party workers.

Though Singh Deo, who is also referred to as ‘Maharaj sahab’ in political circles here, has often maintained that he will not join any other party despite getting offers, his explicit comments had then left many political observers familiar with the state politics as “wait and watch the situation.”

