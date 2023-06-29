Home Nation

Maha: After tiger kills villager, angry locals attack forest official, two guards; trio hospitalised

A tiger killed a 52-year-old man, identified as Ishwar Motghare, at Khatkheda village in Paoni tehsil of Bhandara this morning.

By PTI

BHANDARA: A forest official and two guards were seriously injured on Wednesday after a group of local residents attacked them when the staff reached their village in Maharashtra's Bhandara district to capture a tiger that killed one of the villagers hours ago, official sources said.

The Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and two forest guards, who were injured in the attack, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur, they said.

When some forest officials and other staff reached there to capture the animal, the angry locals attacked the ACF and two forest guards, the sources said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Nagpur, they said, adding that the tiger was later tranquilised by the Maharashtra forest department and sent to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur.

A compensation of Rs 30,000 and Rs 9.70 lakh cheque has been given to the family of the deceased by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF).

