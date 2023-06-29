MP floods: IAF helicopter rescues youth stuck on tree in Seoni

By IANS

BHOPAL: Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel rescued a person who had taken shelter on a tree a day before, owing to sudden flooding in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district.

The IAF helicopter rescued the person safely and provided him food and the latter was handed over to the Seoni district administration for a health check-up.

The person who has been identified as Sambhu Kahar had taken shelter in a tree due to heavy floods in the Wainganga river in the Seoni district.

There has been heavy rainfall in Seoni, Balaghat and other adjoining districts since Tuesday evening and a flood-like situation has emerged in various areas.

As per the report, four other persons were also trapped due to heavy rainfall and all of them have taken shelter on top of a rocky hill in the area. A team of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has been deployed to rescue them safely.

"A person had taken shelter in a tree, has been airlifted safely. The operation to rescue other four persons who are are trapped at other places was underway," said an official.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was in touch with the Seoni district administration and taking stock of the situation.

"A youth trapped in the floods of Wainganga in Kevalari block of Seoni district has been safely rescued with the help of a helicopter. At the same time, efforts are being made to rescue four other people trapped on an island," Chouhan added.

