New sea link in Mumbai to be named after Vajpayee

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to rename the 21-kilometre sea link Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) – Sewri to Nhava Sheva after late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee while another sea link — Bandra to Versova — has been named after VD Savarkar.

According to the Maharashtra cabinet note, 95 per cent work of MTHL has been completed. It will be opened to the public by December 2023. Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra culture minister informed that both these sea links MTHL and Bandra to Versova have been named Atal Sethu and Swatantravir Savarkar Sethu respectively.

Besides, in the cabinet, it was also decided to allocate Rs 210 crore for Hindurudhaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s Apala Davakhna – health clinic. The government has decided to open these health clinics in 700 locations against the 155 across the state. Presently, these clinics are operated in Mumbai and suburbs, but they will now be opened in other parts of the state.

