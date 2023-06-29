Home Nation

Outrightly unconstitutional: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on dismissal of jailed TN minister Senthil Balaji

The AAP leader said the Constitution stipulates that the Governor can merely recommend the dismissal of a sitting minister to the chief minister and not act unilaterally.

Published: 29th June 2023 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

FILE - AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday termed the dismissal of DMK leader and sitting Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji as "outrightly unconstitutional".

He added that the Constitution stipulates that the Governor can merely recommend the dismissal of a sitting minister to the chief minister and not act unilaterally.

Earlier, on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi dismissed DMK's jailed minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

The minister was arrested earlier in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam case.

"Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect", stated a release issued by the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu.

Chaddha took to Twitter to post, "As per our Constitution, it is under the exclusive domain of the Chief Minister to appoint ministers, reshuffle portfolios, remove a minister. Governor has to merely publish the recommendations of the CM. Dismissal of V Senthil Balaji by Tamil Nadu Governor is outrightly unconstitutional."

After getting arrested by ED, V Senthil Balaji was later admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains.

He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.

The Supreme Court, earlier this month, refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order allowing Balaji to be moved to a private hospital in Chennai and admitted a habeas corpus petition filed against his arrest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Balaji Tamil Nadu minister Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi AAP leader Raj Bhavan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp