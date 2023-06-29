Priests object to Eid prayers near Badrinath

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The police in Badrinath held a meeting with ‘panda-purohits,’ head priests, contractors and labourers engaged in various works at Badrinath Dham, where priests opposed Eid prayers around Badrinath Dham.

“There is no tradition of offering Eid prayers as per religious beliefs,” claimed Badrish Panda Panchayat president Praveen Dhyani in a conversation with TNIE.

“It is not permissible to build a place of worship of any religion other than Hinduism from Hanuman Chatti onwards till Badrinath Dham. it is the tradition of Sanatan Dharma,” he claimed, adding apart from Lord Badri Vishal, no other temple can be built there.

In 2021, when 40 Muslims offered prayers near the Badrinath temple complex as a result of restrictions on movement due to the lockdown, Hindu organisations had strongly opposed it.

