Statements are still being recorded in Disha Salian death case: Fadnavis

Salian (28), former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

Published: 29th June 2023 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said police were still recording statements in connection with the alleged suspicious death of Disha Salian, and the case has not been closed.

Salian (28), former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a few days before Rajput's alleged suicide.

"Primary evidence is being gathered and its credibility is being ascertained. Some people claimed that they have concrete evidence in the Disha death case, hence it would not be closed easily," Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, told a news channel.

"The process is going on. Some statements have been recorded and some more will be recorded later," he said.

In December 2022, Fadnavis had announced the setting up of an SIT to probe Salian's death.

