Home Nation

Veer Savarkar to be part of MP school curriculum, says education minister Inder Parmar

The CM has also directed to include in the new set up and books, chapters on the basic theme and message of Bhagavad Gita and Lord Parashurama, the minister said.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Savarkar, Veer Savarkar

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has decided to include chapters on Hindutva’s controversial icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the school curriculum of Madhya Pradesh.

“The National Education Policy-2020 focuses on imparting India-centric education, which is why we’re including chapters on the lives of real Indian heroes in the new syllabus, which will be fully based on the NEP-2020. As directed by the chief minister, we’re going to include in the NEP-2020 based new syllabus, the chapters on the lives of true Indian revolutionaries, including Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Veer Savarkar,” MP’s Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said on Thursday.

“The CM has also directed to include in the new set up and books, chapters on the basic theme and message of Bhagavad Gita and Lord Parashurama,” the minister said.

While defending the move to include chapters on Savarkar in the new syllabus and textbooks of schools in the state in this poll year, the minister said, “Veer Savarkar is among our great revolutionaries, who was sentenced to double life imprisonment in a single life. He was the first writer to term the 1857 revolution (which was otherwise termed as mutiny) as the war for the country’s independence, owing to which his contribution to India’s war for freedom from British rule is unparalleled. Unfortunately, successive Congress governments in the past neglected our own great revolutionaries, but glorified foreign invaders. It’s time to correct it and to ensure that our school children come to know about the inspiring lives of our own revolutionaries that this move is being made.”

Opposing the move to include a chapter on Savarkar’s life in MP’s school curriculum, opposition Congress’s MLA from Bhopal Arif Masood said, “It’s unfortunate that they (the BJP government in the state) want to include Savarkar. He apologized to the British and including him in the syllabus is an insult to freedom fighters.”

Tweeting over the same issue, state Congress’s media wing head KK Mishra, while terming the move of including Savarkar in the MP schools’ curriculum an insult to the freedom fighters, further questioned, “Will the government also teach the school students, the ten-part Savarkar Samagra penned by Savarkar, particularly it's a seventh part, which advocates Gau Palan and not Gau Pujan (cow farming, but not cow worship).”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Savarkar  MP curriculum
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp