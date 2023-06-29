Home Nation

Vehicle used in attack on Bhim Army chief Azad recovered by UP police, four detained

Police sources said that the hatchback car -- a Swift Dzire with a Haryana number plate -- was seized from Miragpur village late on Wednesday night.

Published: 29th June 2023

Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan (Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after the attack on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, whose waist was grazed by a bullet when he was shot at by unidentified car-borne men in Deoband in Saharanpur district, police recovered what is believed to be the vehicle used in the crime and also detained four suspects on Thursday.

As per police sources, the vehicle was recovered by cops in Saharanpur district late on Wednesday night in the first breakthrough in the case.

Police sources said that the hatchback car -- a Swift Dzire with a Haryana number plate -- was seized from Miragpur village late on Wednesday night. The vehicle was located with the help of surveillance cameras.

With the help of CCTV cameras, police officials managed to identify four men who drove the car to the house where the vehicle was found. But the men remain untraceable as they had switched off their phones to evade detection by the police, officials said.

Meanwhile, four persons at the house where the vehicle was parked were detained for questioning to get leads in the case, said the sources.

ALSO READ | Dalit leader Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

An FIR has also been lodged at the Deoband police station in Saharanpur district in connection with the incident. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Chandrashekhar's accomplice, Manish Kumar.

According to the FIR, provisions of offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act were imposed along with charges of attempt to murder against the attackers.

Two bullets were fired at Azad's car. The first bullet entered the seat of the vehicle, grazing his waist as it passed through the door. The second bullet hit the back door, narrowly missing him.

According to Saharanpur SP City Abimanyu Manglik, the Bhim Army chief was undergoing treatment at Saharanpur district hospital and his condition was stable. There was heavy deployment of police force on the district hospital premises as a precautionary measure as Mr Aazad's supporters started gathering there in large numbers raising slogans and demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

Meanwhile, Azad issued a video appeal to his supporters from the hospital to remain calm and maintain harmony asserting that he would continue to fight constitutionally.

"I did not expect such a sudden attack. I want to appeal to my friends, supporters, and workers across the country to maintain peace. We will continue our fight constitutionally. I am fine with the love and blessings of crores of people," Azad said while convalescing in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Azad Samaj Party's founder member and media in-charge Ajay Gautam said that a memorandum would be sent to the President of India as well as the Uttar Pradesh CM and Governor seeking Z-plus security for their leader.

