12 countries to participate in IAF’s biggest-ever exercise

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force is preparing to host its biggest-ever multinational exercise, which will see participation from some of the most advanced air forces in the world.

“The exercise, to be held in the last quarter of this year, is named ‘Tarang Shakti’. Air forces of 12 countries are to participate, with six nations joining with their air assets and the other six will be joining as observers,” said a source privy to the information.

The exercise is likely to bring together the frontline aircraft, including combat jets, transport aircraft, mid-air refuellers, and airborne warning and control system aircraft. All the preparations for the exercise in the Rajasthan sector have been done and the approval of the government is expected soon.

Sources in the defence and security establishment hinted that the advanced air forces, including those of the Quad nations, United States, Japan and Australia in addition to that of France and the United Kingdom, are the ones sending their aircraft for this exercise.

A major exercise like Tarang Shakti will lead to better professional interactions, enrich the employment philosophy of the forces and get valuable insight into the participating contingents’ best practices, said the source. The Indian Army and Navy have hosted multilateral exercises in the past. The Multinational maritime exercise Milan-22 saw the participation of 40 countries. Indian Army held the Africa-India Field Training Exercise-2023 in Pune in March this year with the participation of 25 African nations.

The armed forces of India have been participating in multiple bilateral and multilateral exercises and their professional prowess has been well-acknowledged. In the months of April and May, the IAF’s air warriors were part of bilateral and multilateral exercises. In April, the Indian Air Force went to France to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan, an air force base of the French Air and Space Force (FASF). For the first time, Indian Air Force’s four Rafales participated in an overseas exercise.

Besides the IAF and the FASF, air forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States of America participated in this multilateral exercise. Also, Exercise Cope India 23 was held at air force station Kalaikunda in April between the Indian Air Force and the United States Air Force. Personnel from the Japanese Air Self Defence Force were present as observers.

Grounds prepared for event in Western Sector

Indian Air Force’s ‘Tarang Shakti’ exercise is likely to bring together the frontline aircraft, including combat jets, transport aircraft, mid-air refuellers, and airborne warning and control system aircraft. All the preparations for the exercise in the Rajasthan sector have been done and the approval of the government is expected soon.

