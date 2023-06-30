Home Nation

Assam cop dismissed for sexually assaulting girl inside police station 

The cop who is currently absconding, was placed under suspension on June 29. He was dismissed from the service later the same day. 

Published: 30th June 2023 11:32 AM

Sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A police inspector was dismissed from service for allegedly assaulting a girl and taking her objectionable photographs in a police station in Assam's Nalbari district, a top officer said.

After initially being placed under suspension on Thursday, the inspector who is currently absconding was dismissed from service later the same day, he said.

"Being convinced of the instant case being rarest or rare, and as the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force of Assam, and in accordance with extant law & rules, I have decided to dismiss Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from Assam Police," DGP GP Singh said in a Tweet late on Thursday.

The case originated when a minor girl filed a complaint against the police officer, alleging that he clicked nude pictures of her and harassed her in the presence of other officials inside the lock-up. The incident occurred at Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari.

The girl and a man were taken into custody on June 21 in connection with a child marriage case.

Inspector Biman Roy, who served as the former OC of Ghograpar Police Station, is the prime suspect in the case.

A case against the police officer has been registered with Nalbari police station under IPC Sections related to wrongful confinement of a person with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman read with certain sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) related to use of children for pornographic purpose. Following the victim's FIR, the DGP assured that the strongest lawful action would be taken against the sub-inspector if found guilty.

The Nalbari Superintendent of Police had admitted that the police had violated the norms by keeping a girl in the police station at night when she should have been sent to a state-run home for a night stay.

Expressing his anguish over the incident, the DGP said Assam Police will work to ensure that its glory remains intact and the dismissal of the inspector will serve as a warning to all officials to maintain the 'sanctity' of police stations.

"When we entered the police service at SVP National Police Academy Hyderabad, it was always taught to us that the police station is a temple for all police personnel and the safest refuge for the citizens. Today I am deeply disheartened and anguished at the turn of events," the DGP Tweeted.

While an inspector has "let us all down" and the entire force stands distraught, the DGP assured that he shall use the power vested on him "to the maximum to ensure that the glory of Assam police remains intact".

The DGP said the dismissal of the inspector should send a strong message to all serving police personnel about adherence to the law of the land and the idea of the chief minister to shape the force dedicated to the service of the people.

"This may also be taken as a warning and advice to all Assam Police personnel, to maintain the sanctity of police stations and ensure that police stations remain the safest place for our children and women," Singh wrote on the micro-blogging site.

He added that anyone not discharging the duty to keep the citizens safe in police stations "shall invariably face similar consequences". 

