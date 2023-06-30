Home Nation

Former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh passes away at 73

Published: 30th June 2023 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bir Devinder Singh

Former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh (Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh died here on Friday following a brief illness.

The 73-year-old Singh passed away at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here. Singh was elected MLA for the first time from Sirhind in 1980 on a Congress ticket.

He again became a legislator after winning the election from the Kharar assembly constituency in 2002.

He served as the deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly between 2003 and 2004 during the Amarinder Singh-led regime in Punjab.

Singh was expelled from the Congress in 2016 and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) in 2019.

Various political leaders expressed grief over the death of Singh.

Condoling his demise, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a tweet, "Sad to hear about the passing away of Bir Devinder Singh Ji, the wise leader of Punjab".

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled Singh's death.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of former deputy speaker S Bir Devinder Singh ji. He was renowned for his deep knowledge about Punjab, his humility & selfless service. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. May Waheguru rest the departed soul in peace," said Warring in a tweet.

