Guwahati Diary: IIT-Guwahati betters global ranking

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Veg meal, ‘kulhad’ tea for CM on a state tour

The CMO has issued an advisory, asking all DMs to ensure that when CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends a programme, tea should be served in ‘kulhads’ and water kept in a glass bottle or jugs. Further, the DMs must ensure that lamp is lit by the organiser before the start of the event. They have been directed to ensure that the felicitation of the CM with ‘gamocha’ or flower bouquet is strictly avoided and no gift is offered to him. Whenever the CM stays for the night, the next morning event should start with the plantation of a tree. Lunch and dinner menu should always be simple vegetarian with Assamese or local tribal style menu.

Conservationists worry as birds poisoned to death

Environmentalists and conservationists have expressed deep concern over the purported deaths of hundreds of birds due to poisoning in Mahammadpur Gram of lower Assam’s Barpeta district. The birds died after consuming crops that were lade with poisonous substances to keep the birds away. A local environmental enthusiast reported the incident by circulating a video on social media. Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, secretary general-cum- CEO of Aaranyak, appealed to village headmen and Village Defence Patrol groups to come forward and bring the culprits to justice,

IIT-Guwahati betters global ranking

The IIT-Guwahati has earned a spot in the top 25% in the QS World University Rankings 2024. The IIT, Guwahati ranked 364th in the world and 7th in India. With this, the institute has improved its global

ranking by 20 places and Indian ranking by 1 place. QS World University Rankings 2024 released on June 27, indicates that since 2014, IIT-G has improved its rank by at least 237 places from 601-650 range in 2014 to 364th in 2023. Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director of IIT-G, expressed his delight over the institute’s performance, “We are continuously restructuring and improving our learning, research and innovation.”

