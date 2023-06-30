Manipur: Rahul takes chopper to reach Churachandpur after being stuck for hours at Bishnupur

Preetha Nair and Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI: Violence hit Manipur on Thursday and witnessed high drama as the police blocked Rahul Gandhi’s convoy citing law and order issues, triggering a political slugfest between the Congress and the BJP.

The Congress leader was on his way to relief camps in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur along with K C Venugopal and other leaders when his convoy was halted at Bishnupur near Imphal. The local administration led by the district magistrate and the Superintendent of Police prevented them from proceeding further.

Manipur | Rahul Gandhi's convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us?: Congress General… pic.twitter.com/LqYWhyo5AH June 29, 2023

Later, when a large crowd gathered around the convoy and demonstrated both for and against the Congress team’s visit, the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Following this, Gandhi returned to Imphal and took a helicopter reportedly provided by the government to reach his destination.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks with party leader K.C. Venugopal as he waits inside a car after his convoy was stopped by police, in Bishnupur. (Photo | PTI)

Churachandpur is one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting which broke out in the state two months ago. After meeting inmates at the relief camps, Gandhi said: “I came to understand what has happened and to try and bring back peace.”

He had lunch with children at one of the camps. Later, Gandhi met the leaders of civil society organisations and the families of victims. Meanwhile, a major political showdown erupted following the police action with the Congress accusing the BJP of trying to stop the party leader from talking to the victims of violence and the BJP blaming Gandhi for being irresponsible and proceeding with the road trip even after the local authorities requested him to use a chopper to visit the Kuki-dominated areas.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said: “PM Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur. He has left the state to fend for itself. Now, his double-engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Rahul Gandhi.”

Shri @RahulGandhi’s convoy in Manipur has been stopped by the police near Bishnupur.



He is going there to meet the people suffering in relief camps and to provide a healing touch in the strife-torn state.



PM Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur. He has left… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 29, 2023

Echoing Kharge, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: “The PM may choose to remain silent or be inactive but why stop Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to listen to all sections of the Manipuri society and provide a healing touch?” BJP national spokesperson and Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra said the local administration had asked Gandhi to use a chopper but he stubbornly refused and hit the road.

Action based on Intelligence inputs: cops

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to ethnic strife-torn Manipur, was stuck at Bishnupur near state capital Imphal for a few hours after his convoy of cars was stopped by the police and local administration. According to police sources, there were intelligence inputs that his convoy may come under attack

