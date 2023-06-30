Home Nation

Manipur: Rahul takes chopper to reach Churachandpur after being stuck for hours at Bishnupur

The Congress leader was on his way to relief camps in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur along with K C Venugopal and other leaders when his convoy was halted at Bishnupur near Imphal.

Published: 30th June 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul in Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets people displaced by the violence in Manipur, at a relief camp in Churachandpur. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair and Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI: Violence hit Manipur on Thursday and witnessed high drama as the police blocked Rahul Gandhi’s convoy citing law and order issues, triggering a political slugfest between the Congress and the BJP. 

The Congress leader was on his way to relief camps in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur along with K C Venugopal and other leaders when his convoy was halted at Bishnupur near Imphal. The local administration led by the district magistrate and the Superintendent of Police prevented them from proceeding further.

Later, when a large crowd gathered around the convoy and demonstrated both for and against the Congress team’s visit, the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Following this, Gandhi returned to Imphal and took a helicopter reportedly provided by the government to reach his destination. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks with party leader K.C. Venugopal as he waits inside a car after his convoy was stopped by police, in Bishnupur. (Photo | PTI)

Churachandpur is one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting which broke out in the state two months ago. After meeting inmates at the relief camps, Gandhi said: “I came to understand what has happened and to try and bring back peace.”

He had lunch with children at one of the camps. Later, Gandhi met the leaders of civil society organisations and the families of victims. Meanwhile, a major political showdown erupted following the police action with the Congress accusing the BJP of trying to stop the party leader from talking to the victims of violence and the BJP blaming Gandhi for being irresponsible and proceeding with the road trip even after the local authorities requested him to use a chopper to visit the Kuki-dominated areas. 

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said: “PM Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur. He has left the state to fend for itself. Now, his double-engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Rahul Gandhi.” 

Echoing Kharge, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: “The PM may choose to remain silent or be inactive but why stop Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to listen to all sections of the Manipuri society and provide a healing touch?” BJP national spokesperson and Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra said the local administration had asked Gandhi to use a chopper but he stubbornly refused and hit the road.

Action based on Intelligence inputs: cops
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to ethnic strife-torn Manipur, was stuck at Bishnupur near state capital Imphal for a few hours after his convoy of cars was stopped by the police and local administration. According to police sources, there were intelligence inputs that his convoy may come under attack

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi AICC Manipur violence man Meitei K C Venugopal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp