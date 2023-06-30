Home Nation

Seven held for lynching Muslim truck driver in Bihar

The seven accused arrested in connection with the case are in the age group of 19 to 25 years.

Published: 30th June 2023 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Police in Bihar's Saran district on Friday arrested seven persons on charges of lynching a 55-year-old truck driver on suspicion of transporting beef in his vehicle on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Zahiruddin, a resident of Majhwalia village in Saran district. 

Saran superintendent of police Gaurav Mangla said that the injured driver was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared him 'brought dead'.

Doctors suspected internal injury to be the primary cause of his death.

The police arrested seven persons in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Vishal Kumar Singh alias Vivek Singh, Mohit Kumar Singh, Pawan Kumar Singh, Prince Kumar Singh, Rishu Kumar Singh and Prabhat Kumar. 

They were in the age group of 19-25 years. They were booked under sections 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 147 & 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code.
SP Mangla said that while six persons have been named as accused, 20-25  others were unidentified. 

“Raids were on to arrest others involved in the incident,” he told this reporter over phone on Friday.

Police investigation revealed that Zahiruddin used to transport bones to a licensed Mathura based factory using bones for medicinal purposes. 

“There was nothing unusual in it,” an investigating officer said.

The police later contacted the owner of the factory Mohammad Haider, who alleged that the driver was thrashed in front of the police personnel, a charge denied by Saran district police officials. He revealed to the police that the deceased driver was transporting bones for his industrial unit. 

Cattle bones are used to make gelatine for the pharmaceutical industry. Gelatine is used to make capsules and also in cosmetics, health supplements and some other medicinal products.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar lynching Muslim truck driver lynched Seven arrested
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp