Home Nation

Two killed in fresh bout of violence in Manipur 

Army’s 3 Corps, based in Nagaland’s Dimapur, said when the personnel were heading to the site, they came under fire.

Published: 30th June 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

ManipurViolence

Image used for representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  After a brief lull, violence returned to Manipur with two persons being killed and many others injured in a fresh incident of firing on Thursday. 

According to Army sources, armed rioters opened unprovoked fire, targeting the Haraothel village on the border of Meitei-majority Imphal West and Kuki-majority Kangpokpi districts at 5:30 am. The troops deployed in the area were immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of the situation.

Army’s 3 Corps, based in Nagaland’s Dimapur, said when the personnel were heading to the site, they came under fire. The troops responded in a “calibrated manner” to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by the troops resulted in the cessation of firing, it added.

A defence ministry statement said there was intermittent firing at 4 pm, but the situation was brought under control by prompt response. But around 5.15 pm, an exchange of fire was reported from Bethel village. The statement said the troops were deployed to dominate the area and the situation was being monitored. 
Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said three persons were killed in Thursday’s firing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meitei Kukis Manipur violence ethnic clash
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp