Two killed in fresh bout of violence in Manipur 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After a brief lull, violence returned to Manipur with two persons being killed and many others injured in a fresh incident of firing on Thursday.

According to Army sources, armed rioters opened unprovoked fire, targeting the Haraothel village on the border of Meitei-majority Imphal West and Kuki-majority Kangpokpi districts at 5:30 am. The troops deployed in the area were immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of the situation.

Army’s 3 Corps, based in Nagaland’s Dimapur, said when the personnel were heading to the site, they came under fire. The troops responded in a “calibrated manner” to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by the troops resulted in the cessation of firing, it added.

A defence ministry statement said there was intermittent firing at 4 pm, but the situation was brought under control by prompt response. But around 5.15 pm, an exchange of fire was reported from Bethel village. The statement said the troops were deployed to dominate the area and the situation was being monitored.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said three persons were killed in Thursday’s firing.

