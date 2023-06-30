Home Nation

Uniform Civil Code draft finalised in Uttarakhand

The committee has met 63 times since July 4, 2022," senior committee member Shatrughan Singh told the newspaper.

Published: 30th June 2023 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

The fate of important legislations such as the Uniform Civil Code. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The committee set up to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand has announced that the drafting of the proposed Uniform Civil Code has now been completed. The expert committee will soon submit its report to the government after it is printed.

Justice Ranjana Desai, chairperson of the expert committee on UCC, said the draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand has been prepared.

"The committee has met 63 times since July 4, 2022," senior committee member Shatrughan Singh told the newspaper quoting chairperson Ranjana Desai. A sub-committee was formed last year, which will seek public opinion by inviting written submissions as well as conducting public dialogue programmes.

"The UCC committee started its public outreach programme from the border tribal village of Mana and visited 40 different locations covering all the districts of the state, which culminated in a public discussion in Delhi on 14 June 2023, with participation from residents of Uttarakhand living there", UCC Committee
member Shatrughan Singh said, adding "Sub-committee meets 143 times in Dehradun and other places".

"The committee also interacted with representatives of political parties, state statutory commissions as well as leaders of various religious denominations", Singh told.

The Chairman of the Law Commission of India had requested to interact with the members of the Expert Committee. The interaction was held on June 2, 2023, in which members of both the Law Commission and the Expert Committee as well as the Chairman were present.

Member Shatrughan Singh further told, "The committee has taken into account all kinds of opinions and has looked into various laws and uncodified laws, including the statutory framework in select countries". Apart from this, the committee has tried to understand the nuances of various traditional practices
prevalent in different parts of the state.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami government had set up an expert committee to examine various existing laws regulating the civil matters of residents of Uttarakhand. The notification in this regard was issued on May 27, 2022, and the terms of reference were notified on June 10, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand Shatrughan Singh Draft
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp