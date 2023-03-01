Bedlam in Maha Assembly over Sanjay Raut's 'gang of thieves' remark 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday witnessed bedlam over Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut’s purported statement describing the ruling Shiv Sena legislators as fake and a ‘chor mandali’ (gang of thieves).

The treasury benches demanded moving a breach of privilege motion against Sanjay Raut in the state assembly. The state legislative assembly adjourned four times due to the issue.

On the other hand, opposition legislators demanded moving a breach of privilege motion against Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde for his controversial statement calling opposition members as "anti-nationals."

Maharashtra state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that he would fully enquire into Raut’s utterances in the next couple of days and would take a decision on the matter on March 8, and adjourned the House till Thursday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said calling the House a ‘chor mandal’ would not be tolerated and it was an insult to the legislature.

He said that it was not a matter concerning any individual party or member but an onslaught on the dignity of the House, and the elected representatives.

“If they allow anyone to speak and abuse us, then it could set a wrong precedent and in future, anybody could say anything and get away. We need to set an example by moving breach of privilege motions against the leaders who abuse the elected representatives,” Fadnavis added.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat also said that such remarks were unacceptable.

Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are allies of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

"There is a need to check what actually has been said. At the same time, everyone should be careful what words are spoken in the House. We have also been called 'anti-nationals'," Thorat said.

Protests over Raut's remarks led to four adjournments.

Meanwhile, Speaker Rahul Narvekar formed a 15 members committee to study the statements of Sanjay Raut. The committee will be headed by the BJP MLA Rahul Kule. After the report of the committee, the state legislative assembly will take a decision on whether to move the breach of privilege motions against Sanjay Raut or not.

