Controversy erupts over PM Modi's missing photo in Jharkhand's G20 posters

Published: 01st March 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference | Express

PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Missing photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the posters and hoardings put all over the Jharkhand capital has sparked controversy as BJP has called it cheap mentality of Hemant Soren Government by not giving proper space to the person who is presiding over the G20 summit in India.

Meanwhile, preparations for the G-20 Summit are in the final stage as the delegates are set to reach Ranchi between March 1 and March 3. Five senior IAS officers have been given responsibilities for ensuring proper arrangements are made during the proposed Summit and visit of the delegates to Patratu Resort.

Notably, thousands of hoardings and posters having pictures of CM Soren have been put up all over the capital on the routes determined for the delegates coming to Ranchi for the G-20 summit, but surprisingly, PM Modi has not been given any space in those posters, which irked BJP leaders.

Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra also attacked the state government saying that it appears that the G20 Summit is being presided by CM Hemant Soren and not PM Modi.

Congress Minister Banna Gupta, however, said that PM Modi is recognized all over the world as a world leader, therefore, he should not get into such little things. People with a big personality, would not get smaller just by not giving place in the posters,” said Gupta. 

Comments

