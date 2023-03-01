Home Nation

Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact

The manufacturing sector’s output, going by the gross value added in the third quarter of 2022-23, shrank 1.1 per cent compared with a growth of 1.3 per cent in the year-ago period.

Published: 01st March 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s economic growth, as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP), slowed to 4.4 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2022-23 against 6.3 per cent and 13.5  per cent in the second and first quarters, respectively. The deceleration was driven by a combination of factors including the continued weakness in the manufacturing sector, muted consumer demand and base effect because the National Statistics Office (NSO) revised 2021-22 GDP growth to 9.1 per cent from 8.7  per cent estimated earlier. 

The manufacturing sector’s output, going by the gross value added in the third quarter of 2022-23, shrank 1.1 per cent compared with a growth of 1.3 per cent in the year-ago period. In this fiscal's second quarter, the sector contracted by 3.6 per cent. In addition, trade, hotels, transport, communication and services grew at a slower pace of 9.7 per cent in the third quarter against 15.6 per cent in the second.

Although the latest figures signalled the economy is powering down, the NSO’s second advance estimates retained GDP growth for the current fiscal at 7 per cent, the same rate projected in the first advance estimates released in January. 

Terming the 7 per cent growth forecast ‘very realistic’, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said the economy will have to expand 5-5.1 per cent in Q4 for this to happen. “The trends... indicate that achieving that growth rate in Q4 is well within the realm of possibility and, therefore, the 7 per cent real GDP growth estimate for 2022-23 is very realistic,” Nageswaran told reporters. 

ALSO READ | India shouldn’t be looking at 8-9 pc GDP growth at this point, says CEA

However, economic shocks from bad weather conditions or any other unexpected events could spoil the math. A government statement put the size of the GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 2022-23 at Rs 40.19 lakh crore, against Rs 38.51 lakh crore in the year-ago period — showing a growth of 4.4 per cent. “GDP at current prices in Q3 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 69.38 lakh crore, as against Rs 62.39 lakh crore a year ago, showing a growth of 11.2 per cent,” the statement read. 

The Reserve Bank of India had lowered the country’s growth projection to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent amid the tightening of global financial conditions and geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, the IMF has projected a growth of 6.8 per cent for FY23. 

According to experts, the third quarter GDP growth decline was driven by both domestic and external factors. “Global demand slowdown had already begun to hurt India’s export and industrial growth,” said Dipti Deshpande, principal economist, CRISIL.

ALSO READ | No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

FIGURES THAT MATTER

Core sector performance

7.8 per cent Core sector growth in January came in at 7.8 per cent, up from 7 per cent recorded in December on the better show by coal, fertiliser, steel and power segments

Fiscal deficit

The Centre’s fiscal deficit touched 67.8 per cent of the full-year target in January due to higher expenses and lower revenue realisations

GDP dynamics

GDP growth for 2021-22 was revised upwards to 9.1 per cent from 8.7 per cent estimated earlier

India needs to grow at 5-5.1 per cent in Q4 to achieve a 7 per cent real GDP growth rate for the full financial year

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Economy India GDP Economy Economic Slowdown
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp