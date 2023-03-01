Home Nation

Ex-Bengaluru police commissioner to quit AAP, join BJP today

Asked about his decision, Rao told TNIE, “Aam Aadmi Party is stagnant.” Indicating that he was not happy with some leaders in AAP, Rao said,

Former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao

Former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who joined Aam Aadmi Party after taking voluntary retirement from the police department in April last year, will formally resign from AAP and join BJP at 9.30 am on Wednesday.

Asked about his decision, Rao told TNIE, “Aam Aadmi Party is stagnant.” Indicating that he was not happy with some leaders in AAP, Rao said, “The party is in the clutches of a few persons over a long period.” 

Sources said that Rao wanted to be named party president, but was appointed only as head of the AAP Manifesto Committee after the recent reshuffle within the party by national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. His resignation is an indication of simmering differences within AAP, they added.

