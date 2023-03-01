Jaipur Diary: Royal wedding creates buzz, Pilot skips event

Rajesh Asnani By

Royal wedding creates buzz, Pilot skips event The grand wedding of former Union Minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh's daughter Manavika with Kunwar Avijit Singh recently is a topic of discussion in political circles of Rajasthan. Jitendra Singh, the heir to the erstwhile royal family of Alwar, is considered a close friend of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The wedding saw scores of senior leaders. However, the former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot was missing from the event and many are busy reading the political meanings behind his absence. Pictures of CM Gehlot and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirori Lal Meena together have become a topic of discussion. American senators visit Jaipur Foot Centre A team of American Senators, led by Senator Charles Schumer came to India recently and the nine members of the Upper House of America inspected the 'Jaipur Foot' centre at Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti last Sunday. The US acting ambassador Elizabeth Jones was also in the team which studied the process for the creation of the Jaipur Foot, the world's most popular and inexpensive prosthetic limb. The footprints of the Jaipur Foot can be seen in 40 countries of Asia, Africa and Pacific and has helped countless people in recent times under the India for Humane Management program of the Ministry of External Affairs. President Murmu plays drums at cultural fest President Draupadi Murmu reached Dr Karni Singh Stadium to inaugurate the National Cultural Festival at Bikaner on Monday. After inspecting the seven cultural zones of the country in the Dome, she formally inaugurated this national event by playing the drums. She also won the hearts of the local people by chanting the "Ram-Ramsa" slogan popular in Rajasthan before her speech. The stadium responded to her "Ram-Ramsa" in unison. Usually, Presidents go straight from the stage but Draupadi Murmu reached out to the public and accepted their greetings. She congratulated the artistes for showcasing Indian culture.