Three-day RSS meeting in Panipat to chalk out expansion plan

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After much delay, the Akhil Bharatiya Partinidhi Sabha (ABPS) – the top decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – has decided to conduct its three-day annual brainstorming session from March 12 to 14 on the country’s persisting issues.

The RSS centenary-year expansion plan will also chiefly figure in the session agenda. It will be attended by its national and regional functionaries. The RSS’s top functionaries will also review the Sangh’s previous year’s activities taken up under the aegis of RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, about 85 km away from Delhi, at Samalkha in Haryana’s Panipat.

There would be wider deliberations and discussions over several pressing issues at its three-day long annual meeting in view of the next general elections and the Sangh’s expansion programme and its people’s welfare activities.

Confirming this on Wednesday, Sunil Ambekar, in charge of Sangh’s all India publicity wing, said, “The Sabha will review Sangh’s previous year activities, and also chalk out strategies and plan of action for the next year -2023-24.”

At the three-day long annual meet, the Sangh’s top functionaries including the chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and others will also have wider deliberations and discussion on the ‘Karyakarta Nirman’ and their formal training. Ambekar further said that the meeting will also have wider discussion and brainstorming on planning and organization of RSS ‘Shiksha Vargs’ (annual camps).

“The ABPS would also brainstorm on the RSS’s centenary-year expansion plan, which is to be observed across the country in 2025. The RSS was formed in 1925,” he said. The most vital objective of this annual meet would also be to have deliberations on the current situation of the country at length with top functionaries and subordinates from across the country.

