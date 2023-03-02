Bihar CM asks Tamil Nadu govt to ensure security of Bihar labourers

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Taking serious note of the alleged attacks on Bihar's labourers in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday asked the state chief secretary and director general of police to talk to their counterparts in the south state so that the security of labourers could be ensured.

Bihar chief secretary Amir Subhani said that he had spoken to his counterpart and similarly, state DGP RS Bhatti also held discussions with his counterpart in Tamil Nadu regarding this matter.

The chief secretary said that Tamil Nadu officers assured him of stern action against those involved in the attacks on labourers from Bihar.

“Bihar`s labourers who were stuck in Tamil Nadu will be provided security and attempts will be made for their safe return to their homes. We are continuously in touch with the Tamil Nadu government.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs protested in the assembly over these attacks, allegedly for speaking Hindi in Tamil Nadu. The issue was raised in the Bihar legislative council too. BJP legislators alleged that these were targeting killings of labourers from the state.

They also demanded the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar over the issue and also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for 'celebrating' the birthday of Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai. Yadav had left for Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to attend the function held by Stalin.

Two labourers were allegedly killed and several others injured in Tamil Nadu.

PATNA: Taking serious note of the alleged attacks on Bihar's labourers in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday asked the state chief secretary and director general of police to talk to their counterparts in the south state so that the security of labourers could be ensured. Bihar chief secretary Amir Subhani said that he had spoken to his counterpart and similarly, state DGP RS Bhatti also held discussions with his counterpart in Tamil Nadu regarding this matter. The chief secretary said that Tamil Nadu officers assured him of stern action against those involved in the attacks on labourers from Bihar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Bihar`s labourers who were stuck in Tamil Nadu will be provided security and attempts will be made for their safe return to their homes. We are continuously in touch with the Tamil Nadu government.” Meanwhile, BJP MLAs protested in the assembly over these attacks, allegedly for speaking Hindi in Tamil Nadu. The issue was raised in the Bihar legislative council too. BJP legislators alleged that these were targeting killings of labourers from the state. They also demanded the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar over the issue and also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for 'celebrating' the birthday of Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai. Yadav had left for Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to attend the function held by Stalin. Two labourers were allegedly killed and several others injured in Tamil Nadu.